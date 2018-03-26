Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Upgraded to doubtful Tuesday
Gallinari (hand) has been upgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
Gallinari has been sidelined since Feb. 22 with a hand injury, but was reportedly targeting a return against the Bucks on Tuesday. His doubtful designation suggests he's not quite ready, which isn't overly surprising considering the Clippers are heading into a back-to-back set. If ruled out as expected, Gallinari's next shot to play would be Wednesday against the Suns. Another update on Gallinari should be provided after Tuesday's morning shootaround and if he were to play, it's unclear if he'd immediately reclaim a starting role.
