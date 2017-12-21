Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will be reevaluated in January
Gallinari is dealing with a partial tear in his left glute and will be reevaluated at some point in January.
It was originally believed that Gallinari was just dealing with a bruised left glute muscle, though recent imaging has revealed a partial tear, which should keep him out longer than expected. He's going to be reevaluated at some point in January, which means he'll miss at least the next week and a half before another update is provided. It wouldn't be surprising if this latest absence extended well into January, so Gallinari can essentially be considered out indefinitely. Look for further updates to be provided throughout the recovery process, though in the meantime, guys like Wesley Johnson (foot), Jamil Wilson and Sam Dekker should all pitch in with more minutes in the frontcourt.
