Gallinari (back) will be held out of Monday's game against the Hawks, Jovan Buha of ESPN reports.

As expected, Gallinari will remain out on the second night of a back-to-back, but it sounds as though the Clippers expect to get the forward back sometime this week. Coach Doc Rivers said Monday that he only anticipates Gallinari will miss one or two more games, and he'll benefit from a pair of off days Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday's home matchup with the Lakers.