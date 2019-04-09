Correcting a previous update, Gallinari (ankle) will play Wednesday against Utah, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari will make his return to the court after missing one contest due to an ankle injury. The Clippers currently sit with the same record as the Spurs, so they'll need to come away with a victory Wednesday night to have a chance to jump up to the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.