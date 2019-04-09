Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play after all
Correcting a previous update, Gallinari (ankle) will play Wednesday against Utah, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari will make his return to the court after missing one contest due to an ankle injury. The Clippers currently sit with the same record as the Spurs, so they'll need to come away with a victory Wednesday night to have a chance to jump up to the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Inactive Sunday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Does it all in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Logs modest outing in blowout loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Spearheads another win•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...