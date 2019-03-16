Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Friday
Gallinari (ankle) has been cleared to take the court Friday night against Chicago, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Gallinari was downgraded to questionable Thursday night, but left ankle soreness won't be enough to keep him out of the Clippers' upcoming matchup. He should start and take on his usual workload.
