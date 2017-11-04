Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Saturday
Gallinari (undisclosed) will play during Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Gallinari missed Friday's practice for reasons unknown to even his coach, so there was some question surrounding his status for Saturday's contest. While the veteran didn't provide any information on the absence itself, he noted that he'll play against the Grizzlies.
