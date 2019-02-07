Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Thursday
Gallinari (back) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari was listed as questionable after being sidelined for the last 10 games due to a back spasms, but his symptoms appear to have subsided and he's cleared to return Thursday. With Tobias Harris traded to the 76ers on Wednesday morning, Gallinari is now in line to be the focal point of the Clippers' offense, so expect the 30-year-old to see a sizable bump in usage going forward.
