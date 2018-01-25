Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will remain out for two-game road trip
Gallinari (hip), who's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, said he expects to miss the Clippers upcoming two-game road trip against the Grizzlies and Pelicans, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
According to Gallinari, he's getting in some work during practice and is feeling closer to full strength. However, the Clippers aren't going to rush him back, so Gallinari is expected to sit out through the weekend, which makes his next opportunity to play on Tuesday against the Trail Blazers. He certainly could miss more time than that, but look for Gallinari to continue to ramp up his activity over the next week with the hope of getting back on the court in the near future.
