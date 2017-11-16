Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will remain out Friday vs. Cavaliers
Gallinari (glute) will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari will be missing a fifth straight game Friday and there's no update on a possible timetable for a return as he works back from a glute injury. For that reason, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next opportunity to play coming on Saturday against the Hornets. Wesley Johnson has started the last four games in place of Gallinari at small forward, but has averaged just 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.3 steals across 25.0 minutes.
