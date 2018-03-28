Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will remain out Tuesday
Gallinari (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Gallinari was originally targeting Tuesday's contest for a return, but after being given a doubtful designation coming into the day, this latest update doesn't come as a huge surprise. According to coach Doc Rivers, Gallinari was able to get some shots up the last few days, but he's yet to take any contact. That makes it unlikely that Gallinari is back in time for Wednesday's game against the Suns either, though coach Rivers wouldn't confirm anything quite yet on his availability for that contest.
