Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will remain out Wednesday

Gallinari (hip) will remain out for Wednesday's matchup with the Magic, Lawrence Murray of ESPN reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Gallinari aggravated a previous glute injury and that he'd miss at least a couple of games, so this latest update is no surprise. Following Monday, Gallinari should be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next opportunity to play coming on Friday against the Wizards. Jamil Wilson started alongside Wesley Johnson at the two forward spots with Gallinari out Monday, which will likely be the case again Wednesday. Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker are also candidate to continue seeing an increased workload.