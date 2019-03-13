Gallinari will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports

This decision is somewhat surprising, but the Clippers are playing in the second night of a back-to-back set. Gallinari's absence figures to free up some playing time for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Bulls.