Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will travel with team
Gallinari will join the Clippers on their upcoming road trip but is unlikely to play until either Sunday against Toronto or Tuesday in Charlotte, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Gallinari has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest and will likely remain out Saturday, but it's good to see that he's on the brink of a return. Expect further updates on his status later in the week.
