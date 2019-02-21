Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't face minutes limit
Gallinari will not face a minutes restriction coming out of the All-Star break, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Gallinari missed a string of games from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5, but he was able to get back on the floor for the Clippers' final four games before the break. The veteran was limited to 29 minutes or fewer in each game, however, and that soft restriction will now be lifted as the Clippers push for a playoff spot. Prior to the injury, Gallinari had been averaging 32.1 minutes over his previous 20 games, though that number could rise a bit with Tobias Harris now in Philadelphia.
