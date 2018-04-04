Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Thursday vs. Utah
Gallinari (hand) is out for Thursday's contest against the Jazz, per Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly.
Gallinari will miss a second straight contest while dealing with soreness in his right hand, which he presumably aggravated during his most recent appearance. In his stead, C.J. Williams is likely to draw another start, though he played just 12 minutes during Tuesday's game. Gallinari's next chance to take the floor will come Saturday against the Nuggets.
