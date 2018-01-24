Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Wednesday
Gallinari (hip) remains out for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Gallinari will miss a 23rd straight contest Wednesday as he continues to recover from a hip injury. Though he was seen on the practice floor Monday, he remains without a timetable for a return.
