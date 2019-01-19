Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't return Friday
Gallinari has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Warriors due to back spasms, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari departed Friday's contest early in the first half, and he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the contest as a precaution. Sindarius Thornwell and Mike Scott could see more run with Gallinari on the shelf.
