Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Yet to shake off the rust
Gallinari recorded 11 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Raptors.
Gallinari fractured his shooting hand while playing for the Italian National Team back in July, but was cleared for the start of training camp and there's been no reports of any lingering soreness. That said, Gallinari has combined to shoot just 5-for-17 from the field and just 2-for-8 from the three-point line over the last two exhibition contests, so he certainly hasn't returned to form quite yet. It very well could be that Gallinari is just a little rusty over the first few preseason games, but it's still something to monitor moving forward. Gallinari should be the No. 2 scoring option for the Clippers behind Blake Griffin, though there could be some struggles early on while the two develop some chemistry.
