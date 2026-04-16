Garland finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors.

Garland battled foul trouble all night, eventually fouling out in the dying minutes. Although his numbers were fine, he never really found any rhythm, ultimately contributing to what was a devastating loss. With that said, his end to the season was certainly a positive one, positioning him to play a major role next season. In six games over the final two weeks, he averaged 17.0 points, 30. rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.