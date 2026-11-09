Garland produced 24 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 139-123 victory over the Pelicans.

The double-double was the second of the season for Garland, as he produced 20 or more points for the fifth time in nine games to begin his first full season as a Clipper. The veteran guard still needs to prove he can stay healthy after missing significant time in 2023-24 and 2025-26, but so far in the current campaign he's averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 boards.