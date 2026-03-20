Clippers' Darius Garland: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
After sitting out Thursday's loss to the Pelicans due to left toe injury management, Garland is ready to return Saturday. Kris Dunn appears headed back into a reserve role versus Dallas. Over his last six appearances, Garland has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.
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