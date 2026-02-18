Garland (toe) is considered week-to-week, Law Murray of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Murray adds that Garland likely won't see the floor until March at the earliest. It's clear that the Clippers are going to be cautious with their new point guard, but Murray said the team definitely expects him to return this season. Garland was injured to start the campaign, appearing in only eight of Cleveland's first 24 games. He returned to action in early December, playing in 18 straight contests, but has been sidelined since Jan. 16 after suffering another injury.