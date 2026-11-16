Garland produced 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over Charlotte.

Garland led LA in scoring for the fourth time in five games, as he's poured in 24 or more points on four occasions over the same stretch. The silky-smooth guard has also dished out six or more assists in all seven outings in November, helping him compile averages of 19.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes a night. The Clippers have won two in a row and three out of the last four games, and Garland's play has been at the center of it.