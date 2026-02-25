Clippers' Darius Garland: Continues to progress
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Wednesday, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.
Garland will also go through another scrimmage Thursday, but he's not going to be cleared to play against the Timberwolves. A return against the Pelicans on March 1 could be on the table if Garland continues to progress, so fantasy managers may not have to wait much longer to see him debut for the Clippers.
More News
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Considered week-to-week•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Lacks clear return timeline•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Out at least two more games•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Not playing Friday•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Traded to LAC•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Not playing Wednesday•