Garland accumulated 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 victory over the Kings.

The 26-year-old thrived as the focal point of the Clippers offense in the absence of Bradley Beal (knee) and Brandon Ingram (Achilles), leading all scorers on the night in an efficient performance. Garland could be headed for career-high shot volume until his big-name teammates get healthy, giving him a chance reach the 20 PPG plateau for the fourth time.