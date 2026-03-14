Clippers' Darius Garland: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Garland did not play in the front end of the Clippers' back-to-back set against the Bulls on Friday while managing a lingering left toe injury, but the veteran point guard will be available for Saturday's Western Conference clash. Over his last three outings, Garland has averaged 21.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 4.3 threes and 1.3 steals over 26.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Reaches 20-point mark once again•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Solid totals in win•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Tallies 21 points vs. Memphis•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Darius Garland: Fades injury report•