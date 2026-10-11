Garland recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists across 19 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Garland struggled to find his shooting rhythm, but he contributed as a facilitator, leading the Clippers' starters with four assists while committing just one turnover. The veteran guard played fewer than 20 minutes as Los Angeles distributed playing time throughout its roster, but fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about the limited playing time. He's penciled as the starting floor general ahead of the regular-season opener against the Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 21.