Garland (toe), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, intends to make his Clippers debut against the Warriors on Monday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Garland hasn't played since Jan. 14 due to left toe injury management and a right great toe sprain. However, he's set to make his Clippers debut Monday after being traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles on Feb. 3. Over 26 regular-season appearances with the Cavaliers prior to the trade, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per contest.