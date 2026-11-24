Garland notched 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and eight assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-104 loss to Houston.

Garland led his team in scoring, three-pointers and assists, but it wasn't enough to stop the Clippers from dropping a fourth consecutive game. He's now scored 20 or more points in five of his last six outings, and he stepped up his playmaking after totaling seven dimes in his previous two contests combined. Garland was unable to make an impact on the defensive end, but he did limit his mistakes effectively, committing just a single turnover for the third time in his last four games.