Garland amassed 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 125-117 loss to the Lakers.

Garland had another strong scoring night, leading the Clippers with 26 points after dropping 30 in the opener, but his nine turnovers weren't encouraging. With Bradley Beal (knee), Brandon Ingram (heel) and Max Strus (foot) all sidelined, the offense runs through Garland as the Clippers start a rebuilding season. Next up is a tough road test at Oklahoma City on Sunday.