Clippers' Darius Garland: Out again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Garland again practiced in full for the Clippers on Saturday, but a target date for his return has yet to be determined. It's possible he could play Monday against the Warriors, but the Clippers have been proceeding with caution.
