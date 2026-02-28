default-cbs-image
Garland (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Garland again practiced in full for the Clippers on Saturday, but a target date for his return has yet to be determined. It's possible he could play Monday against the Warriors, but the Clippers have been proceeding with caution.

