Garland (toe/recently traded), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, won't play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Garland's next chance to make his Clippers debut comes Tuesday against the Rockets. However, Linn notes that the star guard is still working on his recovery from a right toe sprain, which further complicates Garland's timeline for a return. Until he's ready to go, Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller should each continue to handle a sizable workload.