Garland notched 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 127-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Garland turned in an efficient performance and tied for the game-high mark in scoring, reaching the 20-point mark for the third time across five regular-season appearances. He also matched his season high in three-pointers made after shooting 3-for-11 from downtown in his previous two contests. Additionally, the star point guard finished second on the team in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in four straight games.