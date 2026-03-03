Garland (toe) notched 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over Golden State.

Though he was acquired from the Cavaliers back on Feb. 4, Garland didn't make his Clippers debut until Monday following a lengthy recovery from a right big toe sprain and left big toe injury management. Garland is likely to move into a starting role with the Clippers over time, but head coach Tyronn Lue elected to bring the point guard off the bench in his debut in an attempt to manage his minutes. Garland's addition will be key down the stretch for the Clippers, who appear to be assured a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Garland could be in line for an absence soon with a back-to-back set on tap this weekend, but he should be able to play and could see a slight rise in minutes in the Clippers' next game Wednesday against the Pacers.