Garland supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 133-110 loss to the Suns.

Garland struggled from beyond the arc and committed four turnovers, and his playing time was limited due to the lopsided nature of the contest. The performance comes on the heels of a 24-point, 10-assist effort against the Pelicans on Sunday, so there's no reason for concern. Garland remains the focal point of the Clippers' offense and should continue to provide solid value in points, assists and threes, though his efficiency could fluctuate from night to night.