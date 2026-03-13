Clippers' Darius Garland: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland is out for Friday's game against the Bulls due to left toe injury management, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Garland will take a seat Friday after playing in three straight games for LA. The Clippers have shown a tendency to start Kris Dunn at point guard when Garland isn't available, so this option should be on the table versus Chicago.
