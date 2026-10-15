Garland supplied 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and a steal over 23 minutes in Wednesday's 122-110 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Garland tied for the game lead in assists, though he committed four turnovers during the victory. Los Angeles acquired Garland from Cleveland in February in a deal for James Harden while he was dealing with a toe injury. His healthy start this fall is an encouraging sign for a Clippers squad that will be scrambling to fill the production void left by Kawhi Leonard.