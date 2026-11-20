Garland ended with 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Spurs.

After shooting at least 40.0 percent from deep in the Clippers' last three contests, Garland wasn't nearly as efficient Thursday. The 26-year-old still managed to score at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game, and he's also been more productive on the defensive end of late. Garland is having an All-Star-caliber 2026-27 campaign, and he's now averaging 21.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists across 33.1 minutes per outing in 14 regular-season appearances. With Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (knee) expected to return at some point, it's unknown if Garland will be able to maintain that same level of production.