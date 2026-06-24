Clippers' Darius Garland: Set for new backcourt mate?

Garland could face more competition for ball-handling duties at point guard after the Clippers drafted Keaton Wagler on Tuesday.

Garland came off the bench just twice for the Clippers last year, and that was likely done to ease him back into action due to nagging toe injuries. It's hard to envision the star guard seeing a noticeable decline in playing time due to the addition of Wagler, and Los Angeles must believe the two guards will mesh well alongside one another in the long run. If Wagler starts at shooting guard right away, his presence could help alleviate some of the ball-handling duties on Garland's plate.