Michineau will play with the Clippers' summer league team, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Michineau was drafted by the Clippers with the 39th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, but has been a draft-and-stash prospect overseas thus far. Last season with Cholet Basket of the LNB Pro A league, Michineau averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 19.2 minutes. The Clippers coaching staff will get another look at the point guard during summer league and a decision on whether or note to roster him during the upcoming campaign should be made at that point in time.