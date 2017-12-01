Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another 16-rebound effort Thursday
Jordan supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 loss to the Jazz.
Jordan continues to be a force on the glass, as he's now hauled in 16 boards in three of his past four games. The 29-year-old should see an uptick in usage now that Blake Griffin (knee) is sidelined for an extended period, meaning that Thursday's scant five shot attempts will probably not be the norm. At a minimum, Jordan should continue rewarding fantasy owners with elite rebound numbers.
