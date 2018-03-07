Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another 20-rebound effort in loss

Jordan collected 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Jordan posted his third straight double-digit effort to open March, but it was his work on the glass that stood out. The 29-year-old has now posted a pair of 20-rebound efforts in the last three games, and he's churned out double-doubles in eight of his last 10. Jordan continues to be about as close to a sure bet as there is for a double-digit rebounding total, and he'll often complement that production with some serviceable scoring production.