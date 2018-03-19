Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another dominant effort on boards Sunday
Jordan mustered seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Jordan saw his playing time clipped a bit in the double-digit defeat, but he still more than held his own in a tough battle with Jusuf Nurkic down low. He managed to churn out his 10th straight double-digit rebounding effort as a result, but he did see a notable drop in usage. Jordan's shot attempts were his lowest over nine March contests, leading to only his third single-digit scoring tally of the month.
