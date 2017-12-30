Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Friday's win

Jordan scored 12 points (6-8 FG) while adding 16 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Lakers.

It's his 21st double-double of the season in 34 games, and Jordan's on pace to set a new career high in that category if he can avoid the injury bug that continues to circulate in the Clippers' locker room. The big man's also taken his dominance on the glass to another level lately -- he's pulled down double-digit boards in 15 straight games while averaging an incredible 17.3 rebounds, to go along with 12.4 points and 1.1 blocks, over that stretch.