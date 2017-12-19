Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Monday's loss

Jordan scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 109-91 loss to the Spurs.

He was the only Clipper to have much success against the Spurs' defense, and his 13 points actually tied for the team lead. Jordan has now posted a double-double in five straight games, collecting 17 on the season in 29 games, and it doesn't seem as though Los Angeles' rash of injuries is going to have an impact on the big man's bottom line.