Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Sunday's win
Jordan scored 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-3 FT) while adding 19 rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.
He now has two double-doubles in three games since returning from an ankle injury, and 27 on the season. Jordan remains one of the league's most dominant forces on the glass, but his declining block totals (1.0 per game, his lowest figure since 2009-10) have cut into his fantasy value over the first half of the season.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Posts double-double in injury return•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Could play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out vs. Minnesota•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Remains out Saturday at Utah•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...