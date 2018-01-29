Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Sunday's win

Jordan scored 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-3 FT) while adding 19 rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.

He now has two double-doubles in three games since returning from an ankle injury, and 27 on the season. Jordan remains one of the league's most dominant forces on the glass, but his declining block totals (1.0 per game, his lowest figure since 2009-10) have cut into his fantasy value over the first half of the season.