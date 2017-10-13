Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Thursday's win

Jordan collected 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason win over the Kings.

Along with Blake Griffin, Jordan looks ready to spearhead the Clippers' starting five now that Chris Paul is in Houston. The veteran big man has back-to-back double-doubles and three double-digit scoring efforts in four exhibitions overall. The 29-year-old may see limited minutes in Friday's preseason finale versus the Lakers in anticipation of what should be a robust role in the regular season.