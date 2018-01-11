Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in victory
Jordan supplied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors.
Jordan has now rattled off double-doubles in four of his first five games of January, with the last two having come with Blake Griffin (concussion) sidelined. The veteran big man did see a slight downturn in overall usage Wednesday with Lou Williams taking a whopping 27 shots, but he remains an above-average source of points, rebounds and blocks irrespective of the overall health of the starting five.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Continues hot free-throw streak•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Records double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 20 rebounds Friday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...