Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in victory

Jordan supplied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors.

Jordan has now rattled off double-doubles in four of his first five games of January, with the last two having come with Blake Griffin (concussion) sidelined. The veteran big man did see a slight downturn in overall usage Wednesday with Lou Williams taking a whopping 27 shots, but he remains an above-average source of points, rebounds and blocks irrespective of the overall health of the starting five.