Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another mammoth effort on boards Saturday
Jordan produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-6 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 loss to the 76ers.
The veteran center keeps rolling along, and he's seemingly adapted to playing alongside a new frontcourt mate in Tobias Harris rather seamlessly. Jordan has now hauled in between 13 and 21 rebounds in his last six games, and while his point totals had been in the single digits in the four contests prior to Saturday, he's capable of offering the occasional solid scoring effort as well.
