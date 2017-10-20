Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Brings down 24 rebounds in opener

Jordan posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 24 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.

As expected, Jordan dominated the vulnerable Lakers' frontcourt throughout the night, excelling on both the offensive and defensive glass. The veteran big man should be in for an uptick in offensive involvement this season given Chris Paul's departure, and if he's able to continue demonstrating the improved free-throw shooting he flashed in the opener, his value will get that much more of a boost.