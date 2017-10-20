Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Brings down 24 rebounds in opener
Jordan posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 24 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.
As expected, Jordan dominated the vulnerable Lakers' frontcourt throughout the night, excelling on both the offensive and defensive glass. The veteran big man should be in for an uptick in offensive involvement this season given Chris Paul's departure, and if he's able to continue demonstrating the improved free-throw shooting he flashed in the opener, his value will get that much more of a boost.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Gets Friday off•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Racks up double-double Sunday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Comes just shy of double-double Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for 24 points, 17 boards in Game 7 loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects 11th straight double-double•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....